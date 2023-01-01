Sailor Reassembles Bomb Rack

230101-N-NX635-1175 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 01, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Ilve Delapena, from Los Angeles, checks inspection procedures inside an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

Date Taken: 01.01.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA