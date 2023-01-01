Sailor Reassembles Bomb Rack

230101-N-NX635-1165 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 01, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Antonio Anderson, from Miami, reassembles a bomb rack aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

Resolution: 3712x4804 Size: 2.33 MB