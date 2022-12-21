Team Seymour rucks in remembrance of TF Crimson 'Hustler 6'

Airman 1st Class Jonathan Scott, 4th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, reads the final passage at the end of a six-mile ruck at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 22, 2022. The passage was in remembrance of Staff Sgt. Louis Bonacasa who died on Dec. 21, 2015, after a motorcyclist detonated an improvised explosive device outside of Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

