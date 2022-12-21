Airman 1st Class Jonathan Scott, 4th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, reads the final passage at the end of a six-mile ruck at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 22, 2022. The passage was in remembrance of Staff Sgt. Louis Bonacasa who died on Dec. 21, 2015, after a motorcyclist detonated an improvised explosive device outside of Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)
Team Seymour rucks in remembrance of TF Crimson 'Hustler 6'
