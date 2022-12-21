Team Seymour rucks in remembrance of TF Crimson 'Hustler 6'

Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing participate in a six-mile ruck at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 21, 2022, in remembrance of those who were assigned to Task Force Crimson “Hustler 6” that lost their lives on Dec. 21, 2015. The ruck was in remembrance of those assigned to Task Force Crimson “Hustler 6” who lost their lives on Dec. 21, 2015, to a motorcyclist who detonated an Improvised explosive device claiming the lives of four Air Force Office of Special Investigations agents and two Security Forces defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

