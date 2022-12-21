Team Seymour rucks in remembrance of TF Crimson 'Hustler 6'

Master Sgt. Kyle Henderson, 4th Security Forces Squadron NCO in-charge of weapons and tactics, wore a backpack that displayed the Task Force Crimson patch and Hustler 6 patch, during a six-mile ruck at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 21, 2022. The ruck was in remembrance of those assigned to Task Force Crimson “Hustler 6” who lost their lives on Dec. 21, 2015, to a motorcyclist who detonated an Improvised explosive device claiming the lives of four Air Force Office of Special Investigations agents and two Security Forces defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

