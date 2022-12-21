Team Seymour rucks in remembrance of TF Crimson 'Hustler 6'

Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing and Air Force Office of Special Investigation Detachment 216 stop on the second mile of the six-mile ruck to remember members of Task Force Crimson “Hustler 6” that lost their lives on Dec. 21, 2015 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 21, 2022. On that day, a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device killing Special Agents Adrianna Vorderbruggen, Michael Cinco, Peter Taub, Chester McBride, and Security Forces defenders Technical Sgt. Joseph Lemm and Staff Sgt. Louis Bonacasa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

