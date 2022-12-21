Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Seymour rucks in remembrance of TF Crimson 'Hustler 6' [Image 4 of 8]

    Team Seymour rucks in remembrance of TF Crimson 'Hustler 6'

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Special Agents assigned to Air Force Office of Special Investigation Detachment 216 participate in a six-mile ruck at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 21, 2022, in remembrance of those who were assigned to Task Force Crimson “Hustler 6” that lost their lives on Dec. 21, 2015. On that day, a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device killing Special Agents Adrianna Vorderbruggen, Michael Cinco, Peter Taub, Chester McBride, and Security Forces defenders Technical Sgt. Joseph Lemm and Staff Sgt. Louis Bonacasa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

    ruck
    Security Forces
    OSI

