Airman 1st Class Jonathan Scott (right), 4th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, carries the 4th SFS guidon next to Master Sgt. Kyle Henderson, 4th SFS NCO in-charge of weapons and tactics, during a six-mile ruck at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 21, 2022. The ruck was in remembrance of those assigned to Task Force Crimson “Hustler 6” who lost their lives on Dec. 21, 2015 to a motorcyclist who detonated an improvised explosive device claiming the lives of four Air Force Office of Special Investigations agents and two Security Forces defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2022 Date Posted: 12.28.2022 15:03 Photo ID: 7573959 VIRIN: 221221-F-QH602-1018 Resolution: 7986x5324 Size: 6.56 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Seymour rucks in remembrance of TF Crimson 'Hustler 6' [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.