Team Seymour rucks in remembrance of TF Crimson 'Hustler 6'

Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing and Special Agents assigned to the Office of Special Investigation Detachment 216, participate in a six-mile ruck at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 21, 2022, in remembrance of those who were assigned to Task Force Crimson “Hustler 6” that lost their lives on Dec. 21, 2015. On that day, a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device killing Special Agents Adrianna Vorderbruggen, Michael Cinco, Peter Taub, Chester McBride, and Security Forces defenders Technical Sgt. Joseph Lemm and Staff Sgt. Louis Bonacasa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

