Team Seymour rucks in remembrance of TF Crimson 'Hustler 6'

Special Agents assigned to Air Force Office of Special Investigation Detachment 216 participate in a six-mile ruck at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Dec. 21, 2022, in remembrance of those who were assigned to Task Force Crimson "Hustler 6" that lost their lives on Dec. 21, 2015. On that day, a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device killing Special Agents Adrianna Vorderbruggen, Michael Cinco, Peter Taub, Chester McBride, and Security Forces defenders Technical Sgt. Joseph Lemm and Staff Sgt. Louis Bonacasa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. – Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, 4th Security Forces Squadron and Special Agents from the Office of Special Investigation Detachment 216, rucked for six miles in remembrance of those assigned to Task Force Crimson “Hustler 6” who lost their lives during a dismounted patrol at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, on Dec. 21, 2015.



On that day, a motorcyclist detonated an improvised explosive device, killing Special Agents Adrianna Vorderbruggen, Chester McBride, Peter Taub, Michael Cinco and Security Forces Defenders Staff Sgt. Louis Bonacasa and Tech. Sgt. Joseph Lemm.



During the ruck, Airmen stopped at each mile to remember one of the fallen defenders or agents with Airmen and agents sharing stories and fond memories of those they knew.



“I was at Bagram Air Field from April to November 2015,” said Master Sgt. Kyle Henderson, 4th SFS NCO in-charge of weapons and tactics. “I worked with all of those involved including Maj. Vorderbruggen, who was the TF Crimson commander for a good portion of the time I was there, and I trained with some of the other agents like McBride. While deployed, Airmen usually get really close and you build relationships quickly; especially when your sole responsibility is to keep everyone safe and their lives are in my hands.”



On June 7, 2021, TF Crimson lowered the flag over their camp for the final time. After 20 years of keeping Bagram Air Field safe and secure, Hustler 6 had come to a close and called End of Watch.



“I didn’t know any of the fallen from Hustler 6, but I know they had a huge impact on those that I look up to,” said Staff Sgt. Erica Seison, 4th SFS defense operation center controller. “Being able to carry their memory and legacy is important because there were a lot of people that knew the fallen.



Many memorials have been held over the years, but the ‘Hustler 6 Ruck’ is held annually by those who knew the OSI agents and Security Forces defenders who gave the ultimate sacrifice.



“The reason we do the ruck is to remember our fallen friends and carry on their memory,” said a Special Agent assigned to the Air Force OSI Detachment 216.