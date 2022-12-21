Sailors Heave Replenishment Line

221221-N-PA221-1086 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 21, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors heave line during a replenishment-at-sea in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

