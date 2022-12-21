221221-N-PA221-1086 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 21, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors heave line during a replenishment-at-sea in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 07:35
|Photo ID:
|7566903
|VIRIN:
|221221-N-PA221-1086
|Resolution:
|6444x4296
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Heave Replenishment Line [Image 11 of 11], by SN Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
