    Sailors Heave Replenishment Line [Image 11 of 11]

    Sailors Heave Replenishment Line

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Seaman Kevin Tang 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221221-N-PA221-1086 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 21, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors heave line during a replenishment-at-sea in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 07:35
    Photo ID: 7566903
    VIRIN: 221221-N-PA221-1086
    Resolution: 6444x4296
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Heave Replenishment Line [Image 11 of 11], by SN Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 68
    USS Nimitz
    Replenishment-at-sea

