221221-N-NX635-1259 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 21, 2022) U.S. Navy Seaman Michael Temple, from Baton Rouge, La., cuts the highline free during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 07:34 Photo ID: 7566888 VIRIN: 221221-N-NX635-1259 Resolution: 2284x1827 Size: 2.01 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Frees Highline [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.