Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

221220-N-DU622-1187 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 20, 2022) A C-2 Greyhound from the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 launches off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

Date Taken: 12.20.2022 by PO2 Justin McTaggart