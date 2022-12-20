Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 11]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin McTaggart 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221220-N-DU622-1187 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 20, 2022) A C-2 Greyhound from the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 launches off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 07:34
    Photo ID: 7566885
    VIRIN: 221220-N-DU622-1187
    Resolution: 3645x2916
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Sailor Inspects Jettison Equipment
    Sailor Frees Highline
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Sailors Taxi Aircraft On The Flight Deck
    Sailors Pull In The Phone And Distance Line
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    U.S. Navy Sailors
    Sailors Heave Replenishment Line

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Aircraft Carrier
    Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT