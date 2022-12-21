Sailors Pull In The Phone And Distance Line

221221-N-YS933-1154 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 21, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) pull in the phone and distance line connected to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11). Nimitz is underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lorenzo Fekieta-Martinez)

Date Taken: 12.21.2022 by PO2 Lorenzo FekietaMartinez