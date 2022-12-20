221220-N-XK462-1012 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 20, 2022) A U.S. Navy Sailor inspects jettison equipment aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)
