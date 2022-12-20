221220-N-DU622-1135 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 20, 2022) An E-2C Hawkeye from the “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116 prepares to taxi onto a catapult aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 07:35 Photo ID: 7566893 VIRIN: 221220-N-DU622-1135 Resolution: 4444x3050 Size: 5.99 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.