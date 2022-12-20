Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Taxi Aircraft On The Flight Deck [Image 7 of 11]

    Sailors Taxi Aircraft On The Flight Deck

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221220-N-XK462-1087 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 20, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors taxi an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Blue Diamonds” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Taxi Aircraft On The Flight Deck [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Flight Operations
    Pacific Ocean
    Navy

