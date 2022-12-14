Heartbeat of the installation: 443 AES Air Mobility Flight forge mission success, partnership

U.S. Air Force Maj. Katherine Brugler, 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron Air Mobility Flight commander at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 14, 2022, explains how the relationships that her team forms between themselves and mission partners keep them sharp and agile. “All the work that happens down there, nothing moves without the team. The Air Mobility Flight as a whole is the heartbeat of this installation.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

