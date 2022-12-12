From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Norbert Kwiatkowski, 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron Air Mobility Flight load planner, Tech. Sgt. Charles Call, 433rd AES Air Mobility Flight shift supervisor, and Senior Airman Adam Cadena, 443rd AES Air Mobility Flight load team chief, discuss the load plan prior to loading multiple ground control stations onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 12, 2022. Cadena ended up successfully leading his first mission as a load team chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

Date Taken: 12.12.2022
Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
This work, Heartbeat of the installation: 443 AES Air Mobility Flight forge mission success, partnership, by SSgt Dalton Williams