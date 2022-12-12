Heartbeat of the installation: 443 AES Air Mobility Flight forge mission success, partnership

443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron Air Mobility Flight Airmen link two 60K Tunners together to load multiple ground control stations onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 12, 2022. Maneuvering two 60K Tunners together saves time when loading equipment, removing the time it takes to perfectly position each individually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

