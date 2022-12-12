443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron Air Mobility Flight Airmen gather around Senior Airman Adam Cadena, 443rd AES Air Mobility Flight load team chief, to discuss the load plan prior to loading multiple ground control stations onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 12, 2022. Cadena ended up successfully leading his first mission as a load team chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 02:44
|Photo ID:
|7563988
|VIRIN:
|221212-F-DJ189-1218
|Resolution:
|5861x3900
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heartbeat of the installation: 443 AES Air Mobility Flight forge mission success, partnership [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Heartbeat of the installation: 443 AES Air Mobility Flight forge mission success, partnership
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT