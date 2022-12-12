Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heartbeat of the installation: 443 AES Air Mobility Flight forge mission success, partnership [Image 2 of 10]

    Heartbeat of the installation: 443 AES Air Mobility Flight forge mission success, partnership

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    12.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron Air Mobility Flight Airmen gather around Senior Airman Adam Cadena, 443rd AES Air Mobility Flight load team chief, to discuss the load plan prior to loading multiple ground control stations onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 12, 2022. Cadena ended up successfully leading his first mission as a load team chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heartbeat of the installation: 443 AES Air Mobility Flight forge mission success, partnership [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Al Asad Air Base
    Iraq
    386th AEW
    Marauders
    443rd AES

