    Heartbeat of the installation: 443 AES Air Mobility Flight forge mission success, partnership [Image 10 of 10]

    Heartbeat of the installation: 443 AES Air Mobility Flight forge mission success, partnership

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cutlas Greeley, 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron Air Mobility Flight general purpose mechanic, works on a Humvee electrical system at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 14, 2022. During a recent mission, vehicle maintenance were able to quickly respond and fix a vehicle that had stalled inside an aircraft, enabling the mission to continue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 02:44
    Heartbeat of the installation: 443 AES Air Mobility Flight forge mission success, partnership

    Al Asad Air Base
    Iraq
    386th AEW
    Marauders
    443rd AES

