U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cutlas Greeley, 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron Air Mobility Flight general purpose mechanic, works on a Humvee electrical system at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 14, 2022. During a recent mission, vehicle maintenance were able to quickly respond and fix a vehicle that had stalled inside an aircraft, enabling the mission to continue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 02:44 Photo ID: 7563996 VIRIN: 221214-F-DJ189-1247 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.84 MB Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heartbeat of the installation: 443 AES Air Mobility Flight forge mission success, partnership [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.