Heartbeat of the installation: 443 AES Air Mobility Flight forge mission success, partnership

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zackary McDonald, 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron Air Mobility Flight aerial port supervisor, drives a 60K Tunner with two ground control stations towards a C-17 Globemaster III at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 12, 2022. The team linked two 60K Tunners together to save mission time on loading the ground control stations onto the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

Date Taken: 12.12.2022 Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ