U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sam Stiger, 443rd AES Air Mobility Flight Iraqi customs and immigrations liaison, carries a box of blood off of a C-17 Globemaster III to be used by medics at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 12, 2022. In addition to unloading multiple boxes of blood, multiple ground control stations and dozens of U.S. Army soldiers were able to be transported to the next destination. This image has been altered to remove a security item. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 02:44 Photo ID: 7563990 VIRIN: 221212-F-DJ189-1294 Resolution: 4775x3177 Size: 1.87 MB Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heartbeat of the installation: 443 AES Air Mobility Flight forge mission success, partnership [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.