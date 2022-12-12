U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Norbert Kwiatkowski, 443rd Air Expeditionary Squadron Air Mobility Flight load planner, tightens down a device and secures a ground control station onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 12, 2022. Before flight, each piece of equipment was checked and strapped down securely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 02:44 Photo ID: 7563993 VIRIN: 221212-F-DJ189-1465 Resolution: 5113x3402 Size: 3.29 MB Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heartbeat of the installation: 443 AES Air Mobility Flight forge mission success, partnership [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.