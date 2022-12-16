380th Air Expeditionary Wing Night RADR Training

Several construction vehicles from the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Heavy Equipment shop line up to start a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 16, 2022. Members of the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Heavy Equipment shop (also known as "Dirt Boyz") repaired several holes and craters during the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs)

