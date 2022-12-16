380th Air Expeditionary Wing Night RADR Training

A U.S. Air Force airman directs a skid loader operator where to cut concrete during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 16, 2022. Several units from across the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing participated in the RADR exercise to hone their Multi-Capable Airmen skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs)

