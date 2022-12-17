A U.S. Air Force airman from the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron gets ready to direct an operator using a hydraulic hammer to their dig site during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 16, 2022. The RADR team can return a damaged runway to operability within hours of an enemy attack during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 01:41
|Photo ID:
|7563965
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-VM471-007
|Resolution:
|2400x1602
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Night RADR Training [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
