    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Night RADR Training [Image 6 of 10]

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Night RADR Training

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force airman from the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron gets ready to direct an operator using a hydraulic hammer to their dig site during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 16, 2022. The RADR team can return a damaged runway to operability within hours of an enemy attack during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Night RADR Training [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

