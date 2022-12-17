380th Air Expeditionary Wing Night RADR Training

A U.S. Air Force airman from the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron gets ready to direct an operator using a hydraulic hammer to their dig site during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 16, 2022. The RADR team can return a damaged runway to operability within hours of an enemy attack during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs)

Date Taken: 12.17.2022
Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
by TSgt Christopher Jacobs