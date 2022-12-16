380th Air Expeditionary Wing Night RADR Training

A pair of safety glasses are covered in mud and cement after being dropped and recovered during a nighttime Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 16, 2022. The RADR exercise incorporated Airmen from the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, 380th Expeditionary Communications Squadron, 380th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, 380th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, and 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron to increase their interoperability in a contingency environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs)

