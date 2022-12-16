380th Air Expeditionary Wing Night RADR Training

U.S. Air Force airmen from the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron lift a super sack filled with Rapid-Setting Flowable Fill (RSFF) during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 16, 2022. RADR fixes various levels of damage, from relatively small holes due to regular flight line use to potentially significant damage caused by enemy attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs)

Date Taken: 12.16.2022
Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE