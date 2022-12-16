Airmen from the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Electrical Systems flight place Emergency Aircraft Lighting System lights on a simulated runway during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 16, 2022. Members from across the 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron’s many Air Force Specialty Codes participated in the RADR training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 01:39 Photo ID: 7563964 VIRIN: 221216-F-VM471-005 Resolution: 2400x1602 Size: 784.42 KB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Night RADR Training [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.