380th Air Expeditionary Wing Night RADR Training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Baker, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit technician, fits a carabiner and rope into a pulley in order to move a simulated ordnance during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 16, 2022. Several units from across the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing participated in the RADR exercise to hone their Multi-Capable Airmen skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs)

