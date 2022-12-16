Various Wing Inspection Team members, supervisors, and Senior Enlisted Leaders oversee a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 16, 2022. This RADR training incorporated several squadrons from across the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing and gave airmen an opportunity to test their Multi-Capable Airman skills in a contingency operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 01:37 Photo ID: 7563962 VIRIN: 221216-F-VM471-004 Resolution: 2400x1602 Size: 689.01 KB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Night RADR Training [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.