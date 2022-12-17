Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Maintain Helicopter Systems [Image 7 of 8]

    Sailor Maintain Helicopter Systems

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.17.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221217-N-PA221-1096 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 17, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician's Mate Airman Apprentice Edwin Sepulveda, from Arecibo, Puerto Rico, repairs a temperature system on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Battlecats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

