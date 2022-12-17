Sailor Maintain Helicopter Systems

221217-N-PA221-1096 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 17, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician's Mate Airman Apprentice Edwin Sepulveda, from Arecibo, Puerto Rico, repairs a temperature system on an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Battlecats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)
