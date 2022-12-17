Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Sailor Updates Medical Readiness [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S. Navy Sailor Updates Medical Readiness

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221217-N-KU796-1061 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 17, 2022) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Allen Kirkpatrick, from Colorado Springs, Colo., updates medical readiness reports aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Updates Medical Readiness [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Underway
    CSG 11

