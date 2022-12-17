221217-N-KU796-1061 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 17, 2022) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Allen Kirkpatrick, from Colorado Springs, Colo., updates medical readiness reports aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 06:44
|Photo ID:
|7561423
|VIRIN:
|221217-N-KU796-1061
|Resolution:
|4355x2903
|Size:
|597.36 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Updates Medical Readiness [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
