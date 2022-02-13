Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Participate In RHIB Training [Image 2 of 8]

    Sailors Participate In RHIB Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220213-N-XK462-1079 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 13, 2022) Sailors participate in RHIB training near aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 06:44
    Photo ID: 7561418
    VIRIN: 220213-N-XK462-1079
    Resolution: 5414x3609
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Participate In RHIB Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Adm. Sweeney Talks To Nimitz Crew
    Sailors Participate In RHIB Training
    Chief Pinning Ceremony
    U.S. Navy Sailor Inventories Medical Bag
    U.S. Navy Sailor Updates Medical Readiness
    Sailors Maintains Weapons System
    Sailor Maintain Helicopter Systems
    Sailor Performs Operational Check On Scopometer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Pacific Ocean
    Boatswain's Mate
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT