221217-N-NX635-1070 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 17, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Carson Mayfield, from Mckinney, Texas, performs an operational check on a digital scopometer aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 06:45
|Photo ID:
|7561426
|VIRIN:
|221217-N-NX635-1070
|Resolution:
|4513x3224
|Size:
|7.92 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Performs Operational Check On Scopometer [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT