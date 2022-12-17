Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Performs Operational Check On Scopometer [Image 8 of 8]

    Sailor Performs Operational Check On Scopometer

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221217-N-NX635-1070 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 17, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Carson Mayfield, from Mckinney, Texas, performs an operational check on a digital scopometer aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 06:45
    Photo ID: 7561426
    VIRIN: 221217-N-NX635-1070
    Resolution: 4513x3224
    Size: 7.92 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Performs Operational Check On Scopometer [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Electronics
    Navy
    Maintainence

