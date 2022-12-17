Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Maintains Weapons System [Image 6 of 8]

    Sailors Maintains Weapons System

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.17.2022

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221217-N-PA221-1168 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 17, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors reinstall a 20 mm gun system on an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Blue Diamonds" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146 while performing maintenance in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

