Sailors Maintains Weapons System

221217-N-PA221-1168 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 17, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors reinstall a 20 mm gun system on an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Blue Diamonds" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146 while performing maintenance in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

