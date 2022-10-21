Chief Pinning Ceremony

221021-N-XK462-2010 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 21, 2022) Chief Personnel Specialist Chanel Calpitotakao, from Honolulu, is donned with a chief petty officer combination cover and advanced to the rank of chief petty officer during a ceremony in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

