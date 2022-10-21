Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 3 of 8]

    Chief Pinning Ceremony

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Tabios 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221021-N-XK462-2010 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 21, 2022) Chief Personnel Specialist Chanel Calpitotakao, from Honolulu, is donned with a chief petty officer combination cover and advanced to the rank of chief petty officer during a ceremony in the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 06:44
    Photo ID: 7561421
    VIRIN: 221021-N-XK462-2010
    Resolution: 4305x3075
    Size: 727.35 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

