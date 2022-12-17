221217-N-KU796-1039 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 17, 2022) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Natalie Ruiz, from Belle Plaine Minn., inventories a medical response team bag aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 06:44
|Photo ID:
|7561422
|VIRIN:
|221217-N-KU796-1039
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|626.84 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Inventories Medical Bag [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
