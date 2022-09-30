NDEAM Day #14 — Feature NDEAM in Your Magazine or Newsletter

For associations or unions, NDEAM offers

timely and fresh content for magazines or

newsletters. Articles can inform members

about NDEAM and its purpose, as well as

specific ideas for how members can implement

relevant activities within their organization.

To help, use one of the NDEAM "drop-in"

articles that can be quickly tailored by inserting

your organization's name where prompted.

More info: https://dvidshub.net/r/n4qsfi

