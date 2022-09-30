Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NDEAM Day #14 — Feature NDEAM in Your Magazine or Newsletter [Image 7 of 7]

    NDEAM Day #14 — Feature NDEAM in Your Magazine or Newsletter

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Rhiannon Brown 

    SAF Office of Diversity and Inclusion

    For associations or unions, NDEAM offers
    timely and fresh content for magazines or
    newsletters. Articles can inform members
    about NDEAM and its purpose, as well as
    specific ideas for how members can implement
    relevant activities within their organization.
    To help, use one of the NDEAM "drop-in"
    articles that can be quickly tailored by inserting
    your organization's name where prompted.
    More info: https://dvidshub.net/r/n4qsfi

