    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NDEAM Day #12 — Train Front-line Staff [Image 5 of 7]

    NDEAM Day #12 — Train Front-line Staff

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Rhiannon Brown 

    SAF Office of Diversity and Inclusion

    In youth service provider organizations,
    it is imperative that staff have the knowledge,
    skills and abilities to effectively serve youth
    with disabilities, especially those transitioning
    from school to work. Key tools to assist in
    improving this capacity — during NDEAM and
    all year round — are available through ODEP's
    Center for Advancing Policy on Employment
    for Youth (CAPE-Youth).
    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 19:39
    Photo ID: 7455308
    VIRIN: 220930-F-KV097-1012
    Location: US
    This work, NDEAM Day #12 — Train Front-line Staff [Image 7 of 7], by Rhiannon Brown, identified by DVIDS

    diversity
    DAT
    daf
    Inclusion
    NDEAM
    Disability Employment Awareness Month
    DEIA
    DAFNDEAM

