In youth service provider organizations,
it is imperative that staff have the knowledge,
skills and abilities to effectively serve youth
with disabilities, especially those transitioning
from school to work. Key tools to assist in
improving this capacity — during NDEAM and
all year round — are available through ODEP's
Center for Advancing Policy on Employment
for Youth (CAPE-Youth).
More info: https://dvidshub.net/r/srvrrm
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 19:39
|Photo ID:
|7455308
|VIRIN:
|220930-F-KV097-1012
|Resolution:
|465x153
|Size:
|25.6 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NDEAM Day #12 — Train Front-line Staff [Image 7 of 7], by Rhiannon Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT