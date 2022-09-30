NDEAM Day #12 — Train Front-line Staff

In youth service provider organizations,

it is imperative that staff have the knowledge,

skills and abilities to effectively serve youth

with disabilities, especially those transitioning

from school to work. Key tools to assist in

improving this capacity — during NDEAM and

all year round — are available through ODEP's

Center for Advancing Policy on Employment

for Youth (CAPE-Youth).

