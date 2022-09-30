NDEAM Day #11 — Educate About Disability History

Despite the number of people with disabilities
in the U.S. and the fact that they represent
all races, classes, and cultures, many people
are unaware of the rich history of the disability
movement. To fill this gap, some states require
schools to teach about disability history
each year. For an overview of major milestones
in disability history and resources for educators
to enhance awareness of it, see Disability
History: An Important Part of America's
Heritage [PDF].
