    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NDEAM Day #11 — Educate About Disability History [Image 4 of 7]

    NDEAM Day #11 — Educate About Disability History

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Rhiannon Brown 

    SAF Office of Diversity and Inclusion

    Despite the number of people with disabilities
    in the U.S. and the fact that they represent
    all races, classes, and cultures, many people
    are unaware of the rich history of the disability
    movement. To fill this gap, some states require
    schools to teach about disability history
    each year. For an overview of major milestones
    in disability history and resources for educators
    to enhance awareness of it, see Disability
    History: An Important Part of America's
    Heritage [PDF].
    More info: https://dvidshub.net/r/ic2tme

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 19:39
    Photo ID: 7455307
    VIRIN: 220930-F-KV097-1011
    Resolution: 264x331
    Size: 34.82 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NDEAM Day #11 — Educate About Disability History [Image 7 of 7], by Rhiannon Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

