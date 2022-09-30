Despite the number of people with disabilities

in the U.S. and the fact that they represent

all races, classes, and cultures, many people

are unaware of the rich history of the disability

movement. To fill this gap, some states require

schools to teach about disability history

each year. For an overview of major milestones

in disability history and resources for educators

to enhance awareness of it, see Disability

History: An Important Part of America's

Heritage [PDF].

More info: https://dvidshub.net/r/ic2tme

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 10.07.2022 19:39 Photo ID: 7455307 VIRIN: 220930-F-KV097-1011 Resolution: 264x331 Size: 34.82 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NDEAM Day #11 — Educate About Disability History [Image 7 of 7], by Rhiannon Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.