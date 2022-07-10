NDEAM Day #9 — Hold a Discussion

For schools, NDEAM presents an opportune

time to discuss the topic of disability

employment with students, particularly those

at an age when they are considering career

options and learning about the world of work.

One easy way to do so is to use the "I Can"

public service announcement and accompanying

youth discussion guide.

More info: https://dvidshub.net/r/9qfm6h

