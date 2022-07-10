Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NDEAM Day #9 — Hold a Discussion [Image 2 of 7]

    NDEAM Day #9 — Hold a Discussion

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Rhiannon Brown 

    SAF Office of Diversity and Inclusion

    For schools, NDEAM presents an opportune
    time to discuss the topic of disability
    employment with students, particularly those
    at an age when they are considering career
    options and learning about the world of work.
    One easy way to do so is to use the "I Can"
    public service announcement and accompanying
    youth discussion guide.
    More info: https://dvidshub.net/r/9qfm6h

