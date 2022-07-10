For schools, NDEAM presents an opportune
time to discuss the topic of disability
employment with students, particularly those
at an age when they are considering career
options and learning about the world of work.
One easy way to do so is to use the "I Can"
public service announcement and accompanying
youth discussion guide.
More info: https://dvidshub.net/r/9qfm6h
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 19:39
|Photo ID:
|7455305
|VIRIN:
|220930-F-KV097-1009
|Resolution:
|249x326
|Size:
|25.97 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NDEAM Day #9 — Hold a Discussion [Image 7 of 7], by Rhiannon Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT