NDEAM Day #13 — Engage Student Leaders

In schools, faculty advisors to groups

such as student councils and student-led

media can suggest NDEAM as a possible hook

for content during October. For example,

a student council might invite a local community

leader with a disability to a meeting to speak

about his or her experiences. Likewise,

student reporters might interview such an

individual or write an article/produce a

segment on the contributions of many

famous people with disabilities throughout

America's history.

