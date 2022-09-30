In schools, faculty advisors to groups
such as student councils and student-led
media can suggest NDEAM as a possible hook
for content during October. For example,
a student council might invite a local community
leader with a disability to a meeting to speak
about his or her experiences. Likewise,
student reporters might interview such an
individual or write an article/produce a
segment on the contributions of many
famous people with disabilities throughout
America's history.
More info: https://dvidshub.net/r/vzznjx
This work, NDEAM Day #13 — Engage Student Leaders [Image 7 of 7], by Rhiannon Brown
