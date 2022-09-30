Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NDEAM Day #13 — Engage Student Leaders [Image 6 of 7]

    NDEAM Day #13 — Engage Student Leaders

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Rhiannon Brown 

    SAF Office of Diversity and Inclusion

    In schools, faculty advisors to groups
    such as student councils and student-led
    media can suggest NDEAM as a possible hook
    for content during October. For example,
    a student council might invite a local community
    leader with a disability to a meeting to speak
    about his or her experiences. Likewise,
    student reporters might interview such an
    individual or write an article/produce a
    segment on the contributions of many
    famous people with disabilities throughout
    America's history.
    More info: https://dvidshub.net/r/vzznjx

