NDEAM Day #10 — Organize an Assembly

Schools can hold an assembly addressing

the topic of disability employment, with

content tailored as appropriate for age.

Such an assembly might feature guest

speakers from local disability service

organizations and/or people with disabilities

in various professions willing to talk about

their jobs, interests and experiences.

Related to this, it is important to ensure that

any career exploration event, such as a

traditional career day (whether held during

NDEAM or any other time of year), includes

the perspectives of people with disabilities.

More info: https://dvidshub.net/r/dopnx9

