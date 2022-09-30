Schools can hold an assembly addressing
the topic of disability employment, with
content tailored as appropriate for age.
Such an assembly might feature guest
speakers from local disability service
organizations and/or people with disabilities
in various professions willing to talk about
their jobs, interests and experiences.
Related to this, it is important to ensure that
any career exploration event, such as a
traditional career day (whether held during
NDEAM or any other time of year), includes
the perspectives of people with disabilities.
More info: https://dvidshub.net/r/dopnx9
This work, NDEAM Day #10 — Organize an Assembly, by Rhiannon Brown, identified by DVIDS
