Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NDEAM Day #10 — Organize an Assembly [Image 3 of 7]

    NDEAM Day #10 — Organize an Assembly

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Rhiannon Brown 

    SAF Office of Diversity and Inclusion

    Schools can hold an assembly addressing
    the topic of disability employment, with
    content tailored as appropriate for age.
    Such an assembly might feature guest
    speakers from local disability service
    organizations and/or people with disabilities
    in various professions willing to talk about
    their jobs, interests and experiences.
    Related to this, it is important to ensure that
    any career exploration event, such as a
    traditional career day (whether held during
    NDEAM or any other time of year), includes
    the perspectives of people with disabilities.
    More info: https://dvidshub.net/r/dopnx9

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 19:39
    Photo ID: 7455306
    VIRIN: 220930-F-KV097-1010
    Resolution: 428x318
    Size: 60.8 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDEAM Day #10 — Organize an Assembly [Image 7 of 7], by Rhiannon Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NDEAM Day #8 — Establish an Employee Resource Group
    NDEAM Day #9 — Hold a Discussion
    NDEAM Day #10 — Organize an Assembly
    NDEAM Day #11 — Educate About Disability History
    NDEAM Day #12 — Train Front-line Staff
    NDEAM Day #13 — Engage Student Leaders
    NDEAM Day #14 — Feature NDEAM in Your Magazine or Newsletter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    diversity
    DAT
    daf
    Inclusion
    NDEAM
    Disability Employment Awareness Month
    DEIA
    DAFNDEAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT