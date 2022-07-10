NDEAM Day #8 — Establish an Employee Resource Group

For employers, NDEAM is a perfect time

to launch a disability Employee Resource

Group (ERG) if one doesn't already exist.

Sometimes referred to as Employee Networks

or Affinity Groups, ERGs offer employees an

opportunity to connect and receive support from

others with similar backgrounds or interests.

For more information, see A Toolkit for

Establishing and Maintaining Successful

Employee Resource Groups. If your company

already has a disability ERG, consider using

NDEAM to remind employees about it through

displays, information tables or other

communication channels. Find more resources

for employers at the Employer Assistance and

Resource Network on Disability Inclusion.

