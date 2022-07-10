Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NDEAM Day #8 — Establish an Employee Resource Group [Image 1 of 7]

    NDEAM Day #8 — Establish an Employee Resource Group

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Rhiannon Brown 

    SAF Office of Diversity and Inclusion

    For employers, NDEAM is a perfect time
    to launch a disability Employee Resource
    Group (ERG) if one doesn't already exist.
    Sometimes referred to as Employee Networks
    or Affinity Groups, ERGs offer employees an
    opportunity to connect and receive support from
    others with similar backgrounds or interests.
    For more information, see A Toolkit for
    Establishing and Maintaining Successful
    Employee Resource Groups. If your company
    already has a disability ERG, consider using
    NDEAM to remind employees about it through
    displays, information tables or other
    communication channels. Find more resources
    for employers at the Employer Assistance and
    Resource Network on Disability Inclusion.
    More info: https://dvidshub.net/r/i5576c

    LEAVE A COMMENT

