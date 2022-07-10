NDEAM Day #8 — Establish an Employee Resource Group

For employers, NDEAM is a perfect time
to launch a disability Employee Resource
Group (ERG) if one doesn't already exist.
Sometimes referred to as Employee Networks
or Affinity Groups, ERGs offer employees an
opportunity to connect and receive support from
others with similar backgrounds or interests.
For more information, see A Toolkit for
Establishing and Maintaining Successful
Employee Resource Groups. If your company
already has a disability ERG, consider using
NDEAM to remind employees about it through
displays, information tables or other
communication channels. Find more resources
for employers at the Employer Assistance and
Resource Network on Disability Inclusion.
