    Deployed Team Dover Airmen welcomed home [Image 12 of 12]

    Deployed Team Dover Airmen welcomed home

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Dexter Lynn, 3rd Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, speaks with his father, Greg and sister Avery after returning back to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 3, 2022. Members from the 3rd AS, 436th Mission Generation Group and 436th Security Forces Squadron were greeted by family, fellow squadron and Team Dover members after returning from a deployment to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The C-17 Globemaster III, operated by 3AS, is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in a deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 15:26
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Security Forces Squadron
    3rd Airlift Squadron
    436th Mission Generation Group

