Deployed Team Dover Airmen welcomed home

Airman 1st Class Dexter Lynn, 3rd Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, speaks with his father, Greg and sister Avery after returning back to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 3, 2022. Members from the 3rd AS, 436th Mission Generation Group and 436th Security Forces Squadron were greeted by family, fellow squadron and Team Dover members after returning from a deployment to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The C-17 Globemaster III, operated by 3AS, is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in a deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

