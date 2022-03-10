Deployed Team Dover Airmen welcomed home

Members from the 3rd Airlift Squadron, 436th Security Forces Squadron and 436th Mission Generation Group are greeted by family, fellow squadron and Team Dover members at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 3, 2022. Team Dover members returned to Dover after a four-month deployment to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The C-17 Globemaster III, operated by 3AS, is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in a deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

