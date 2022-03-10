Family, fellow squadron and Team Dover members wait for deployed personnel to deplane at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 3, 2022. Deployed personnel were greeted upon returning to Dover after being deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 15:25 Photo ID: 7449411 VIRIN: 221003-F-BO262-1006 Resolution: 4276x2830 Size: 1.58 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed Team Dover Airmen welcomed home [Image 12 of 12], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.